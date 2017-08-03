Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman admits he has a selection headache ahead of Saturday’s League Two season opener against Colchester United.

After a busy summer, the Reds finally get their latest league campaign under way with a home game against Colchester at the Wham Stadium.

Stanley head into that match on the back of an emphatic pre-season victory, picking up a 5-0 win at Southport last weekend.

Plenty of players performed well in that match, and Coleman admits that has left him with a dilemma for the forthcoming game on Saturday.

“There’s no set starting 11 for us at the moment, I’ve had a difficult week ahead of the Colchester game and there’s plenty of decisions for me to make,” he told the club’ official website.

“I’m hoping we’ll have turned in some good training sessions and that the lads will be simmering come Saturday three o’clock.”

The five goals that Stanley scored against Southport has shown that the team now has a lot of forward options available to them, and Coleman has been pleased with what he’s seen.

“We had a great intensity to score more goals on Saturday which was pleasing to see,” he said.

“It was a great time for Billy Kee to grab a hat-trick, we all know at this club what Billy is about and when he gets it right he’s as good as anyone.

“We’ve got some great options up front now, we’ve got Kayden Jackson who’s formed a good understanding with Billy and we’ve got Jonny Edwards back who has been fantastic, he’s been a real breath of fresh air since he returned this summer, we’re really pleased with him.

“Then we’ve got Mekhi McLeod who’s a real bag of tricks, he’s a handful for anybody, it’s great to have these options and they’re all pushing really hard for starting places.”

The game against Colchester will see Stanley’s first competitive action since reshaping a lot of their squad in the summer, with a number of new faces arriving at the club.

One player staying at the Wham Stadium though is Sean McConville after he recently signed a new deal, and Coleman is glad that he will be remaining at Stanley.

“It’s pleasing that he has committed to playing his football with us,” he said.

“Sean had a really good season last season, he’s become a very consistent performer and his experience is vital at this level.”