Stanley boss John Coleman in frame for manager of the year

Stanley manager John Coleman will be hoping to get one over on Burnley boss Sean Dyche once again after they were both nominated in the MBNA Northwest Football Awards.

Coleman and Dyche are both up for the Masters in Sporting Directorship Manager of the Year, alongside Gary Caldwell of Wigan Athletic, Nick Cushing of Manchester City Women, and Salford City managerial duo Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley.

It will be the second time this season that the Accrington and Burnley managers have gone head to head, following Stanley’s 1-0 win over their Premier League rivals in the EFL Cup.

The winners will be announced at this year’s awards ceremony at the Point, Emirates Old Trafford on Monday 14 November.

Meanwhile, Reds boss Coleman was less than impressed with the referee’s performance following his side’s 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

Terry Gornell equalised for Stanley in the second half after Chris Clements had given the visitors the lead with a free-kick.

Coleman disagreed with the decision and to award the free kick, and felt that the referee was inconsistent during the match.

“He’s invented a free kick on the edge of the box. We then have a similar incident and think we’ve got a penalty, but instead we’ve got a free kick given against Jordan Clark,” he said.

“It will be interesting to see Sean McConville’s goal that was disallowed. Everybody on the pitch was adamant that he was onside.

“It was a very late flag and it makes you think that the linesman wasn’t 100 per cent sure about it. I’m sure we’ll watch it and moan about it but there’s nothing we can do now.”

The Stanley supporters were less than impressed with their team’s first half performance, with some booing off their team at the interval.

Coleman was surprised to see that happen at the Wham Stadium, and is unsure how it can have a positive effect on his players.

“We were pretty poor in the first half but you can count on one hand the amount of times we have been booed off at half-time. I don’t know what they get out of it,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say we are complaining about it but I don’t see how it benefits anybody.

“We were better in the second half so maybe the system didn’t quite work that I employed in the first half, so I have to look at myself first.”

Stanley hope they can return to winning ways at Cambridge United on Saturday.