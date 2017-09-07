Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stanley boss John Coleman believes promotion to League One this season is attainable – but only if the Reds maintain their impressive form.

Accrington face eighth-placed Carlisle United at the Wham Stadium tomorrow, where the Reds will be hoping to keep up their two-point a game average, while also continuing their impressive form in front of goal, where they have scored at least two goals in every league match this season.

But Coleman, speaking after the side’s 2-1 away win over local rivals Morecambe on Saturday, has called for calm from his side in the early proceedings of the season.

“We have had a sort of satisfactory start – ten points out of five games,” he told the club’s official website.

“If we can maintain that, we will get promoted. But there’s a long way to go and we certainly won’t be getting carried away. It is [important to get the first away win of the season] because the longer it goes on the more people start doubting your away form.”

The Reds, though, are reduced to one fit first-team goalkeeper, as new loan signing from Sunderland, Max Stryjek, was taken off injured after only playing eight minutes of his debut last Saturday, following a heavy collision in the penalty box.

Defender Ben Richards-Everton is also unavailable for Saturday’s clash against the Cumbrians.

“Max has damaged his hamstring, could be six to eight week, so we are back to square one of only having one senior goalkeeper. We will have to try and address that this week.

“Ben has been to see a specialist and we are hoping that it’s not too serious. We are hoping that in two or three weeks he will be back.”

As well as Stryjek, Farrend Rawson and Jordan Thorniley also made their debuts last Saturday, and boss Coleman reckoned the derby clash was a big test of strength.

“We had three new lads in and we lost one after five minutes, while the other two haven’t played a lot of football.

“I know they’ve played sporadically, in higher competitive games, but when you come to a derby it is going be a very, very quick tempo and it’s going to be tiresome.”