Stanley cup win 'like watching Barca' - purrs new signing Gary

New Accrington Stanley signing Gary Taylor-Fletcher thought he was watching Barcelona as his side ran out 4-1 winners over League One side Chesterfield in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Taylor-Fletcher scored on his debut for the Reds in the match, with Terry Gornell scoring twice and Jordan Clark adding the other.

The 35-year-old hopes to join Stanley permanently after arriving on non-contract terms, but he is unsure whether he’s at the Wham Stadium or the Nou Camp.

“I knew Accrington liked to play football but I didn’t understand how much. In the first half it was like watching Barcelona!” he said.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher in his Leicester City days

“It was a high tempo and it was enjoyable. You could take a risk and nobody bothered if you made a mistake. That’s my game – to take risks, to create things and enjoy it.

“I am a big kid and I want to play football as long as possible. I still feel I have the quality, so hopefully we can get something sorted and I can play some more games.”

Coley frustrated by penalty pain

Stanley manager John Coleman couldn’t hide his frustration after his side missed two injury-time penalties and lost 2-1 to nine-men Cambridge on Saturday.

It was a remarkable finish to the match at the Abbey Stadium, with Chris Eagles and then Terry Gornell each having penalties saved by Cambridge goalkeeper Will Norris in the dying seconds.

It meant that Stanley couldn’t take anything from the game, and Coleman was gutted at the outcome.

“No one misses penalties on purpose and both hit the target but they weren’t the best penalties in the world,” he told the club’s official website.

“It’s disappointing. Matty’s header was going in and they benefit from handling on the line and that’s hard to take.

“It’s unusual for both your subs to take them but Billy Kee is our usual penalty taker and he said he was carrying a knock and didn’t feel he could kick the ball. Both Terry and Chris are experienced players and you can’t complain as they stepped up to the plate. I am more disappointed with the way we responded to the equaliser.

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman

“We came out well after the break and levelled the scores and should have gone on and won it.

“But give Cambridge their due they upped their game for 25 minutes without creating much and they pushed us back.

“Then ironically we have our best chance

and hit the inside of the post and they break and score.

“We had kept Piero quiet but it is Sod’s Law that he had to be the player to make the first one and score the winner.

“On another day we would have won the game but that’s football.

“You can’t cry and you can’t throw your toys out of the pram and you have got to learn from it.”