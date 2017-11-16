Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean McConville was rewarded for an impressive year for the club after the Accrington Stanley midfielder was crowned League Two Player of the Year at the Leesa Northwest Football Awards 2017.

McConville fought off competition from the likes of Carlisle United midfielder Nicky Adams, Michael Rose of Morecambe and Blackpool’s Kelvin Mellor in order to scoop the award.

It sees McConville gain recognition for his performances over the last 12 months, including scoring six goals and making 17 assists last season.

The awards ceremony took place earlier this week at the Point at Emirates Old Trafford, with more than 550 guests in place at the black-tie event, hosted by the BBC’s Dan Walker.

Laura Wolfe, managing director of Wolfesport and the Leesa Northwest Football Awards said: “The Leesa Northwest Football Awards proudly celebrates ten years of the best of football, on and off the pitch, from across the region, while remembering some incredible winners over the past ten years.

“We are proud to honour the dedicated, hard-working, talented and inspirational people from our great football clubs and those businesses that support them.”