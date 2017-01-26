Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley midfielder Rommy Boco is confident that his side have what it takes to pull off a major upset and defeat Premier League side Middlesbrough this weekend.

The two teams meet at the Riverside Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with a place in the last 16 of the competition up for grabs.

Stanley have already beaten Premier League opposition once this season, defeating Burnley in the EFL Cup, while also pushing West Ham United all the way.

With that in mind, Boco will be taking influence from those fixtures when they try and stage a giant killing on Saturday.

“Going to a Premier League side will be a great experience for the young lads, it is one of those games where you have got to go and enjoy it,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are playing against a Premier League team, it should be a great day and whatever happens we will give 100 per cent.

“If we win we can make the front pages of the newspapers and it will be a lot of money for the club.

“If we lose, well most people outside of Accrington will expect that. I am sure the Middlesbrough manager will play a strong 11 and take it seriously but upsets do happen, you only have to look at Lincoln beating Ipswich.

“Middlesbrough need to go as far as possible and they will believe it’s a competition they can win so they will be positive, but we have beaten Burnley, Bradford and Luton this season in the cups and been to West Ham and come close and it’s a great experience.

“If we play like we did against them then we believe we can nick it but we have got to have no regrets.”

Accrington have picked up wins against Luton, Woking and Bradford City to progress to this stage of the cup.

Middlesbrough currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table, but head into the match having failed to win any of their last five league games.

They reached the fourth round after a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in round three, and there is a Wednesday player now in the Stanley squad after Sean Clare joined on loan until the end of the season.

Stanley could hand a first start to the 20-year-old after he came off the bench to make his debut in the 1-1 draw at home to Carlisle United, and manager John Coleman believes he can be a positive addition to the squad.

Coleman said: “He’s an exciting young player. We’re pleased to have been able to bring him in and he adds to the attacking options in our squad.”