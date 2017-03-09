Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman believes his side are capable of winning all of their remaining league games this season.

The Reds have found things tough so far this season, winning nine, drawing 11 and losing 13 of their 33 matches.

That has left them in 20th place in the League Two table, six points above the relegation zone.

Things have been looking up over the last few weeks though, with Accrington going on a five game unbeaten run.

Stanley will look to try and continue that form when they make the trip to Exeter City this weekend, and Coleman has revealed that he thinks his side should be challenging for the victory in each remaining game.

“I believe we are capable of winning every game left this season. The likelihood and reality is that we won’t, but out of the remaining 13 fixtures, none of them fill us with trepidation,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are unbeaten at home in 2017 and considering how poor we were at the latter stages of 2016, it’s nice for that to happen.

“We were losing games to teams at the bottom and in the lower reaches of the table, and we would be mortified if that was still happening now.

“There are clear signs of improvement but we are still not out of the woods yet. When we take the lead in games we have got to have the consistency and belief to go on and score more.”

Stanley will have revenge on their mind when they take on Exeter on Saturday, following a 2-1 home defeat at the Wham Stadium during the reverse fixture back in August.

Arron Davies got Accrington’s goal, but strikes either side of that from Ryan Harley and Jake Taylor ensured that it was Exeter who took all three points.

Exeter have been impressive for the majority of the season, and currently find themselves in seventh place, occupying the final play-off spot.

Their recent form hasn’t been great though, after managing to win just one of their last six league matches.

They head into the clash with Accrington on the back of a defeat, after losing 3-1 against Hartlepool United in their last game.

Ollie Watkins opened the scoring for Exeter in the match, but two second half goals from Lewis Alessandra along with an effort from Padraig Amond helped Hartlepool turn things around and condemn their opponents to defeat.

A victory for Stanley over Exeter this weekend could see them climb as high as 17th.