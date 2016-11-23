GALLERY: 'West not to blame for Islamic State rise' says MP Graham Jones

Western intervention cannot be blamed for the rise of Islamic State, claims Haslingden’s MP following a visit to Iraq’s front line.

After visiting war torn Mosul and refugee camps in northern Iraq earlier this month with members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kurdistan, Graham Jones MP told the Free Press that the 2003 intervention by the US and UK coalition forces is not responsible for the current conflict in Iraq – but is rooted in centuries of domestic issues.

Mr Jones said: “Daesh is not a western problem, Daesh did not occur because of the operation in 2003 or the toppling of Saddam Hussein – it’s because of the failure over the centuries of power sharing in Iraq.

“This has been going on for centuries and things didn’t begin with the West, the problems in Iraq they are long and historic and complicated, but ultimately there needs to be a power sharing agreement between the sectarian groups as we have in Northern Ireland.”

The Iraqi army and Peshmerga – the military force of Kurdistan – are currently battling to recapture territory from the IS ‘Daesh’ caliphate, including their stronghold of Mosul.

Mr Jones said the five-day visit also confirmed his belief that the UK was right to support air strikes in Iraq. He said: “Everyone I met said that without those strikes the Iraqi army would not have been able to go into Daesh held territory and push them back. Those air strikes are what has turned this around and what is going to result in the demise of Daesh.”

Mr Jones added that visiting refugee camps in Kurdistan brought home the horror and brutality of IS atrocities.

He said: As MPs we have a duty to understand the issue that we face.

“From speaking to people it was the little things that began to tell people that Daesh weren’t liberators, they were oppressors.

“Women were being told they couldn’t leave the house, couldn’t smoke, couldn’t own a television and if they were caught doing these things then Daesh were brutal.

“The Yazidi camp is just a terrified group of people that have been abused. They’re completely traumatised and many are stuck in limbo because they don’t want to return to the place that was their home for a long time.

“They have suffered genocide and torture and excessive violence and abuse to them and their children. As a community they have been displaced and destroyed.”