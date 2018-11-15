Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s new £2 million town square has been officially opened and dedicated to the Accrington Pals.

Hundreds of people gathered in the town centre as members of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment unveiled a plaque commemorating their bravery and sacrifice.

They were joined by civic dignitaries, councillors and Olympic running legend Ron Hill for the ceremony on Saturday, November 10.

Town Crier Rawden Kerr opened the event saying: “One hundred and three years ago it is across this area of the new town square that the 11th Service Battalion The East Lancashire Regiment Accrington, or as we know them the Accrington Pals, marched past the Town Hall.

“The borough’s sons fathers and husbands marched along together in a battalion made up of friends, work mates, relations and neighbours.

“The Pals battalion had been raised within 10 days. Thirty-six officers and 1,076 men enlisted. Accrington was the smallest borough in the country to raise a battalion.

“Today we proudly dedicate Accrington’s new town square to the memory of the Accrington pals, to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Pals and all those from the borough who fell in the Great War.”

Hyndburn council leader Councillor Miles Parkinson praised everyone involved in creating the town square.

He told the crowd: “Honouring the Accrington Pals was always at the heart of this scheme and it’s so fitting that serving members of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment should open the square and dedicate it to the memory of the Accrington Pals and all the fallen of the Great War.

“The Pals huge bravery and sacrifice and that of their comrades must not be forgotten.

“It’s our duty to make sure their legacy lives on and the dedication of the town square today is a part of that.

“Many people worked long and hard on the successful Townscape Heritage Initiative bid and we are grateful to everyone involved.”

The town square includes six unique granite installations with artwork and text telling the story of Accrington’s history and the Pals.

Among the other features are a 750mm high dog representing the dog in the photograph of the Pals marching past the Town Hall.