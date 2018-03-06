Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £30,000 tax cheat who breached a suspended prison sentence has been given a further six months to complete his unpaid work or face jail.

James Tunaley, of Lowergate Road, Huncoat, was given a nine-month suspended jail sentence in March 2017 after making false claims on his self assessment returns between 2013 and 2015 in order to collect tax rebates.

The self-employed bricklayer and builder was given 12 months to complete 100 hours unpaid work, however he was back in court after only completing 48.5 hours in that time.

Judge Beverley Lunt gave the 29-year-old until the beginning of September to complete work and also punished the breach by adding a further 10 unpaid work hours and ordering him to pay £150 costs within 60 days.

She said: “If I give him this chance he really has to do it otherwise I will have to activate the suspended sentence whether he’s working or not.

“If I see you again you are going to prison.”

Tunaley pleaded guilty in March 2017 to 10 counts of fraud by false representation by submitting income tax returns which he knew or believed to be false.