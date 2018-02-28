Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Road closures were put in place after a seven-car pile up on the A56.

The road traffic collision occurred around 12.30pm on Wednesday, February 28, on the southbound lane near to the Rising Bridge roundabout and caused the road to be closed by police while emergency services were on the scene.

The A56 was cleared and later reopened.

Lancashire Police said there were not believed to have been any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

