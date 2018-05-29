Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help to find an absconded prisoner with links to Accrington.

Anthony Jones was sentenced to six years at HMP Sudbury for convictions of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.

The 32-year-old is described as white and clean shaven with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He is 6ft tall, of medium build and has a scar on his left forearm.

Jones has links to Accrington and to various locations around South Wales.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you believe you’ve seen Jones, or have any information that could help us locate him, please contact Derbyshire police on the non-emergency 101 number or ring CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”