A motorcyclist from Accrington has suffered ‘serious injuries’ after a collision with two cars.

Police said the 32-year-old man was travelling on the A59 near Skipton when his red Yamaha motorcycle collided with a red Vauxhall Astra and a black Dacia Duster.

He was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and remains in a ‘serious condition’.

The woman who was driving the Dacia was taken to Airedale General Hospital and then Bradford Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The incident happened at around 8.30am on Tuesday, May 1.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to assist their investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Police would like to speak to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision, anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision or anyone who witnessed the collision.”

Anyone with information should call 101, select option 2 and ask for Skipton Road Policing Group.

Alternatively email Andrew.Ingram@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk and quote reference 12180074823.