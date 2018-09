Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car fire in Accrington is being treated as arson.

Firefighters from Hyndburn were called to Persia Street at 3.40am on Thursday, September 13, to reports of a fire involving a car.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “

Firefighters used one hose reel to extinguish the fire which is believed to have been started deliberately.”

Anyone with information call Lancashire Police on 101.