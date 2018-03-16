Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two community stalwarts are celebrating 50 years of marriage.

John and Jean Drinkwater, who live on Lindadale Avenue in the Fern Gore area of Accrington, will mark their golden anniversary on Friday, March 16.

They first met in 1967 when Jean was babysitting for John’s cousin, and married a year later at Haslingden Registrars.

Former council highways inspector John, 70, said the secret to his long marriage is ‘I do what I’m told!’ He said: “It’s gone so fast, it really has. It’s just been fun for 50 years. We are best mates as well as being husband and wife.

“She’s a really fun, outgoing person and she has hundreds of friends. She’s a good mixer and makes friends wherever she goes. We would like to thank all our family and many friends for the last 50 happy years.

“On our 25th anniversary we went to Tahiti but we are no longer young or fit enough to travel on a special holiday. We are happy to spend the day with our many family and friends at home.”

The now retired couple are parents of sons Jason and Christopher and the late Adrienne and have a granddaughter Adrienna.

Over the last three decades they have played a active role in the Fern Gore community, including setting up Globe Bullough Park FC. The club now boasts hundreds of players, from young children to adults.

Former Argon Laboratories worker Jean, 66, chaired the club and John was treasurer.

In 2016 John was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hyndburn Community Sports Awards. He has also served as chairman of a local neighbourhood management committee and is chairman of the Fern Gore Residents Association.

Ward councillor Munsif dad wished the couple ‘many congratulations’.

He said: “I have known John and Jean for a long time. John is a very proactive community member and runs most of things up there.

“He’s probably one of the best role models you can have. I wish them both the best of luck for the future and long may it be. Many, many congratulations to them and I hope they have a great anniversary.”