Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pie-mad couple who shared their wedding date with royalty have celebrated with a special cake made entirely of PIES.

Lauren and Jonathan Smith, from Accrington, received the handmade four-tier cake from Holland’s Pies after winning a regional competition.

Police appeal after 24-year-old man stabbed in Accrington

The ceremony was held at Whitehall Hotel in Darwen on Saturday, May 19 - the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

New bride Lauren said: “Thank you so much to Holland’s for making our wedding day even more special. We think our cake definitely rivals the Royals’. Our guests loved it and there wasn’t a crumb left by the last dance!”

Tributes to Oswaldtwistle mechanic Paul Burton after death at 44

Baxenden firm Holland’s Pies launched a contest earlier this month to give couples across the region who were due to marry on May 19 the chance of winning a cake.

Brand manager Leanne Holcroft said: “Congratulations to Lauren and Jonathan from everyone at Holland’s Pies. We wish them all the happiness in the world.

Hyndburn to mark first anniversary of Manchester Arena attack

“We hope this extra special cake went down well with all the guests – we’re sure it was a day to remember, just like the Royal Wedding.”