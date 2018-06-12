The video will start in 8 Cancel

An Accrington dance leader received a ‘Big Surprise’ when she met her hero Alexandra Burke.

Jen Blackwell, who founded the charity DanceSyndrome in 2009, was rewarded for her work by meeting the X Factor winner at Pineapple Dance Studios in London.

She performed her own specially choreographed dance to the singer’s hit record ‘Hallelujah!’ watched by an estimated five million people.

Jen, 36, was filmed by ITV as part of the National Lottery’s ‘Big Surprise’ and the 90-second slot was shown during the ad break of Take Me Out.

Jen said: “I just can’t put into words how I felt. It was just amazing – I was totally lost for words.

“It was most definitely big hugs all around. I love Alexandra and have always admired her. She is such a fantastic inspiration.

"It was incredible to be able to perform for her at Pineapple Dance Studios – something which was totally beyond my wildest dreams.

“I cannot thank The National Lottery enough, it has literally been a once in a lifetime experience for me and something I will never, ever forget.”

DanceSyndrome trains people with learning disabilities to become dance leaders.