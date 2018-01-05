Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates Court:

Jessica Marie Metcalfe, 36, of Dineley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to four counts of committing fraud by false representation and one count of dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods. She was given a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a supervision requirement, a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Gerald F Allaire, 45, of Devonshire Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle when required to do so by police. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £135 costs and given six points on his driving licence.

Rodney Linacre, 51, of Church Lane, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Kaiser Mahmood Khan, 31, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £50, ordered to pay £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence.

Mohammed Tariq, 46, of Lime Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £50.

Jody Robert Charles Campbell, 30, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a restraining order. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, an 18-month restraining order and ordered to pay £150 compensation and £100 costs.

Rory Bury, 32, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Leonard Paul Perkins, 26, of Chapel Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence, using a car without insurance and wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty. He was fined £120, ordered to pay £85 costs and given eight points on his driving licence.

Aiden Leon Riches, 20, of Linfield Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Accrington while subject to a conditional discharge order. He was ordered to pay £126 compensation.

Benjamin James Green, 29, of Church Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order. He was given a four-month conditional discharge order.

Sarah Jo-Anne Hitchon, 45, of Dill Hall Lane, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so as part of an investigation. She was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Declan Ashley Whiteley, 22, of Hill Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property. He was ordered to pay £3,950.36 compensation.