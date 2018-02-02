Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Jack Christopher Turner, 21, of Melbourne Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £275, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months, reduced by 13 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Elle Outterside, 23, of Hodder Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. She was fined £220, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 20 months, reduced by 20 weeks if she completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Marian-Teodor Cristodor, 41, of Gayle Way, Accrington, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £250, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 44 months, reduced by 44 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Wayne Shepherd, 39, of High Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was given an absolute discharge after magistrates heard that he did not know of the disqualification as he was banned in his absence.

Emma Patterson, 35, of Garbett Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Luke Samuel Farrell, 18, of St Huberts Road, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without consent, using a car without insurance and driving without a licence. He was given an eight-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 60 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order, ordered to pay £300 compensation and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Samantha Campbell, 29, of Westwood Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. She was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Mehtab Hussain, 29, of Steiner Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was varied to include an extra 20 hours unpaid work and he was ordered to pay £60 costs.

James Anthony Bibby, 32, of St Oswalds Close, Knuzden, pleaded guilty to being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Umran Hussain, 38, of Owen Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to four counts of being the parent of a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. He was fined £600 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Anthony Dickinson, 51, of Queen Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to ABH. He was jailed for 18 weeks, given a three-year restraining order and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Daniel Beardmore, 21, of James Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal damage, and one count of assault by beating while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 16 weeks with a three-year restraining order.

Fatima Ahmed, 18, of Empress Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assault by beating. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £250 compensation.

Richard Thomas Rennie, 40, of Blackburn Road, Darwen, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Oswaldtwistle. He was given a 12-month restraining order, fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Kieran Michael Hartley, 20, of Woodside Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to common assault. He was given a 12-month community order with a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement, 40 hours unpaid work, a 12-month restraining order and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Gary John Bates, 35, of Maudsley Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given an eight-week community order with a curfew requirement and ordered to pay £100 costs.

David Collinge, 19, of Edgar Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping litter. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.