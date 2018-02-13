Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Blackburn Magistrates:

Karl Greaves, 37, of Beech Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Idnan Khaliq, 30, of Lincoln Road, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to using a car without insurance and driving while disqualified in Accrington. He was given a 20-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a supervision requirement, 60 hours unpaid work, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for three years.

Catherine Elizabeth Howson, 33, of Blackburn Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft while subject to a conditional discharge order. She was given a 12-month community order with a nine-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £90 compensation.

Jayson Robert Stephens, 34, of Edleston Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated. He was given a 12-month community order with a six-month drug rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £40 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Charles Wigglesworth, 35, of Walmsley Close, Church, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £60 costs.

Callum James Frederick Silvester, 24, of Ash Street, Oswaldtwistle, pleaded guilty to speeding. He was fined £100 and disqualified from driving for seven days.

Ian William Pickering, 59, of Knowles Street, Rishton, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. He was given a four-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Anne Patricia Stokes, 37, of Royds Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting, failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was jailed for 10 weeks and ordered to pay £20 compensation.

Jason Michael Taylor, 27, of Ormerod Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to threatening violence for the purpose of securing entry into a premises and harassment, while subject to a suspended sentence order. He was jailed for 24 weeks and given a three-year restraining order.

Shaun Patrick Varley, 44, of Nelson Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs.

John Bryan, 24, of Dunnyshop Avenue, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an attendance centre order. His order was amended to include an extra three hours.

Gavin Sommerville, 37, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. His order was amended to include an extra 10 hours unpaid work.

Imtiaz Hussain, 24, of Elmfield Street, Church, was found guilty of using an unregistered quad bike without insurance and without a licence. He was fined £180, ordered to pay £300 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

Nikila Thomas, 21, of Lonsdale Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Her 16-week suspended jail sentence period was extended from 12 to 18 months.

Barbara Jean Anderson, 67, of Heywood Road, Accrington, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. She was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Robin Austen, 43, of Mercer Street, Great Harwood, pleaded guilty to drink driving. He was fined £150, ordered to pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months, reduced by 15 weeks if he completes a course approved by the Secretary of State.

Tony Savoini, 36, of Dowry Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and possessing a quantity of amphetamine. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Andrew Matthew Connor Tait, 20, of West Crescent, Accrington, pleaded guilty to criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Anthony Whittaker, 43, of Wellington Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to two counts of shoplifting. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £86 compensation.

Cases heard at Burnley Magistrates:

Sharon Halstead, 23, of Lancaster Drive, Clayton-le-Moors, was found guilty in her absence of dropping litter. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

Robert Thomas Kelly, 34, of Grove Street, Accrington, was found guilty in his absence of dropping litter. He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £75 costs.

Julian Mark Briggs, 46, of Spring Hall, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £250 costs.

Attiq ur Rehman Hussain, 37, of Avon Street, Oldham, pleaded guilty to speeding in Accrington. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.