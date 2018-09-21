Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hyndburn doctor has been appointed chairman of the East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Dr Richard Robinson, a GP at Peel House Medical Practice will lead the CCG - the body that plans and pays for medical services in the area - for three years.

Dr Robinson said: “I am delighted to take up the Chair of NHS East Lancashire. I will be balancing this clinical commissioning role with my work as a GP in Hyndburn.

“Working with GPs and other clinical colleagues, this will enable me to ensure that the decisions and developments initiated by the CCG are clinically led, evidence based and patient friendly.

“I would like to thank Dr Phil Huxley, my predecessor, as he encouraged and promoted effective partnership work, a strong focus on the importance of compassion in the NHS, and recognised that the patient is at the heart of everything we do.

“I wish to build on these strong foundations.”

When he is free from the demands of being a GP, Dr Robinson likes to keep active.

He has recently walked the 41 miles of the Rossendale Way and has successfully completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks.