A brave 11-year-old from Accrington and her family have won a cherished special invitation to the Royal Wedding later this month.

Madison Kennedy-Finglas will be representing WellChild, the national charity for seriously ill children, which has Prince Harry as its Patron.

Madison will be attending the event along with older brother Dylan, 16, sister Maisie, nine, and her mum Danielle as the Prince weds Meghan Markle on May 19.

The Royal Couple have said they want their big day to include members of the public as part of the celebrations.

In addition to a Carriage Procession in Windsor, Prince Harry and Ms Markle have invited 2,640 nominated people into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of wedding guests to the church reception and to watch the carriage procession as it departs from the castle.

Madison and her family received support from the first WellChild Nurse at Alder Hey hospital, Elaine O’Brien, when she was born with Scimitar Syndrome which causes heart problems, as well as chronic lung disease and severe bronchomalacia and is profoundly deaf.

Madison’s mum Danielle said: “It’s a great honour to receive this invitation and we are really looking forward to making special memories together as a family. We have much to thank WellChild for already and getting this invitation was an extra special surprise.”

Madison has featured in the Observer several times since we reported that she was in intensive care as a five-month-old baby.

Four years ago we reported that her back garden had been given a makeover by Wellchild with help from solicitors Horwich Farrelly, with a swing, artificial grass, a decking area, a giant mirror and butterflies painted on the fence.

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said: “We are thrilled that WellChild and the families we support will be represented at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Markle.

"Prince Harry has been patron of WellChild since 2007 and for over 10 years has helped us promote the work of the charity.

"We are delighted, but not surprised, that they have decided that their wedding day is an occasion to be shared as widely as possible, supporting the organisations and issues which matter to them.

“We wish Prince Harry and Ms Markle a wonderful wedding day and married life together.

"We are very grateful that on their special day they have chosen to recognise among others, the work of WellChild, whose role as a critical lifeline to this growing population of children and young people is more important than ever.”