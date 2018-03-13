Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Accrington company tasted double success at a prestigious business awards ceremony.

Transport and accommodation solutions firm CMAC Group, based at The Globe Centre on St James Square, topped the pile in the Large Employer and Growing Business categories at the Lancashire Business View’s Red Rose Awards.

Also celebrating on the night was Altham-based transatlantic technology company Sundown Solutions.

The firm, based at Moorside House, on Burnley Road, fought off the competition in the Digital Agency Award category and was also shortlisted for two other awards.

Wholesale deliverers Albert Harrison, who relocated to Padiham this year after 99 years in Accrington, won the Ecommerce Business Award, and the Legal Business Award was scooped by Farleys Solicitors, which has an office on Willow Street, Accrington.

The ceremony took place at Blackpool in front of a sell-out audience of 1,100.

Steve Turner, CMAC’s chief executive officer, said: “We have won the ‘Growing Business’ award for a third year in a row and we’re so proud of this."

He added: "We have a great team with very supportive suppliers and they have made this possible.

"To also win ‘Large Employer’ is amazing. We’ve just moved into this category, due to our growth, and to win this, the first time that we have entered is fantastic.”

Event founder Richard Slater, also the publisher of Lancashire Business View magazine, said: “The Red Rose Awards are very hotly contested, so CMAC should be very proud that they have seen off all the competition.”

Radio and television Graham Liver compered the evening, with entertainment from Gravity Live, Darwen bane Pancake and Stax of Soul.