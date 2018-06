Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters were called out after a fire which started in a garden shed in Accrington spread to a garage.

Two engines and crews from Hyndburn attended the incident on Eton Avenue at around 4.30pm on Saturday, June 16.

Fire crews used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire though the cause is yet to be established.

No-one was injured in the incident.