The ‘devastated’ family of a brave three-year-old girl battling an extremely rare form of cancer are appealing for help to give her a deserved holiday.

Chloe Mullan, from Accrington, has undergone months of ‘gruelling treatment’ to fight juvenile xanthogranuloma (JXG), which affects only one in every 10 million children.

The St Oswald’s nursery pupil was diagnosed with the cancer at the start of this year after nearly 12 months of recurrent ear and viral infections.

Chloe’s mum Sarah Broad said she has undergone 12 weeks of chemotherapy and now has to travel to London every week for new treatment.

She has also been fitted with a Hickman line and needs to fast for hours before and after her taking her medication.

Sarah, 31, said: “It’s devastated us all. We never expected it and we are still coming to terms with it.

“I was pregnant at the time of the diagnosis as well so that was very hard.

“Our whole world has changed a lot. I lost my dad six years ago to cancer and for me to find out my daughter has a rare form of cancer too, I can’t describe the feeling.”

Chloe has a step-sister Cody, 13, sister Caitlyn and four-month-old brother Lucas.

Sarah said Chloe’s illness has had a big impact on her siblings and father Martin Mullan and has launched an online fundraising campaign for the family to enjoy a holiday.

She said: “They have to miss out on so much because we have to care for Chloe. It’s a real struggle.

“This is why I’m trying to raise money for a holiday. It’s not only for Chloe after all she has been through but her family and to make her smile.

“She really wants to go to Scarborough. She said she wants to stand in front of the colourful beach huts and have her picture taken. That’s our goal.”

A fundraising event will be held at the Thorn Inn pub in Church on Saturday, June 30, from 1pm. It will include a barbecue, raffle and facepainting.

More than £950 has been raised towards the appeal so far and Sarah has praised the support of friends, nursery staff and strangers.

She said: “St Oswald’s have been absolutely fantastic, Bullough Park Under-7s have been fundraising and a lot of people are coming together to help. It’s really overwhelming, I can’t thank people enough.”

To donate to the appeal visit gofundme.com/chloe039s-holiday-fund.