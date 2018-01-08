Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A GP surgery in Accrington will close next month because it is ‘too small to continue’.

The Eagle surgery at the Acorn Primary Care Centre on Blackburn Road is one of two East Lancashire surgeries to close at the end of February.

It follows a contract review by East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and East Lancashire Medical Services (ELMS).

Health bosses said the Eagle surgery in Accrington - along with the Horsfield surgery at Colne Health Centre - were ‘found to be too small to continue’.

NHS East Lancashire CCG had looked into combining four sites to offer the benefits of a larger practice but decided against this because of the distances between each of the sites.

Mark Youlton, chief officer, said: “It is definitely preferable and more efficient for doctors and nurses to be seeing patients in appointments rather than travelling around East Lancashire.

“The CCG and ELMS are working with staff at the GP surgeries as well as patients and stakeholders to ensure that any change is as smooth as possible and patients are supported ahead of the closure date in February.

“The CCG is also working with neighbouring GP practices to ensure that they are supported to manage potential new registrations.”