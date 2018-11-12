Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grandmother has died following a serious road collision in Accrington.

Police, who continue to appeal for witnesses, were called just before 3pm on Sunday, October 28 to reports of a collision involving a female pedestrian and a Ford Focus CC on Milnshaw Lane.

Pedestrian Maureen Westwell, 59, from Accrington, was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital with head injuries. She sadly died in hospital on Saturday, November 10.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Maureen’s family have paid tribute to her.

In a statement, they said: “Maureen was 59 years old and a much loved mother, sister and grandmother. Having lived most of her life in Accrington, she was well known in the area and had a wide circle of friends. She was always willing to lend a hand and was generous with her time for anyone who needed it.

“A very creative person, Maureen loved designing and making greetings cards, artificial flower arrangements and had recently learned to knit. She was entirely devoted to her three grandchildren and loved nothing more than spending time with them and going for days out together.

“Most of all Maureen was a light in our family’s life who has been taken from us far too soon, and she will be sorely missed.”

Sergeant Oliver Jones, of Lancashire’s Road Policing, said: “My thoughts remain with Maureen’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We continue to appeal for witnesses and ask that anyone with any information about the collision contacts us on 101 quoting log number 979 of October 28.”