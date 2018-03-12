Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A heroin supplier has been jailed for five years and nine months.

Maqsood Akhtar pleaded guilty on the day of trial at Burnley Crown Court to possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers from the Central and Springhill Neighbourhood Police Team said the 48-year-old, from Tremellen Street, who is known as Max, was arrested on the afternoon of September 12 last year by target crime officers on suspicion of supplying class A drugs.

Wraps of heroin were recovered from the vehicle and over £1,500 was later recovered from his house, police said.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Akhtar had been stopped by the local neighbourhood team a few days earlier in possession of over £2,300.

“He has been convicted at Burnley Crown Court last week and sentenced to five years nine months imprisonment.

“Akhtar has previously been sentenced three times regarding the supply of class A drugs.”