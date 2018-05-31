Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several homes were left without water after a main burst in the early hours of the morning.

Engineers from United Utilities are currently on site, trying to fix the water main on Willows Lane in Accrington.

Several homes were left without water and others experienced poor pressure - the problems were reported at around 3am on Thursday, May 31.

A spokesperson for United Utilities said: “Our team of engineers are still on site on Willows Lane carrying out repairs to the burst water main and are making good progress. All customers should have water, however this may be at reduced pressure until the repairs are complete.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused, we will get your taps flowing normally again as soon as possible.”