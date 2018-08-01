Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Manchester.

Police were initially called to reports of a stabbing at a property on Brentwood Street, Moss Side, shortly before 11pm on Friday, July 27.

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital. Medics later realised he had actually been shot.

The victim remains in hospital.

Police have said he is expected to stay there for some time, but is in a stable condition.

On Tuesday afternoon a 35-year-old man was arrested in Accrington on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

Det Insp Gary Smith of GMP’s City of Manchester Division, said: “Although the man is in hospital and is doing well, he’s been through a terrifying experience and we need to find those responsible.

“Today, we will be questioning the man in custody but still need people who have information to contact us at their earliest opportunity.

“There are no longer scenes in place but this does not mean our response to this has lessened at all and I’d encourage anyone who has any concerns or needs to speak to us to do so.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 0161 856 4409, quoting incident number 2330 of July 27. Reports can also be made via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.