A man is wanted in connection with an assault in a Great Harwood bar.

Police say they are continuing to appeal for information about the whereabouts of Daniel Harwood, 27, from Accrington, following an incident last November.

The incident happened at around 3.25am on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Baggy’s Wine Bar on Glebe Street.

A 33-year-old man was assaulted and left with a laceration to his face and a broken jaw.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8ins, of stocky build with short hair shaved at the sides and has a tattoo on his neck.

Aside from Accrington, Daniel Harwood is also known to have links to Great Harwood, Blackburn and Nelson.

Sergeant Charlotte Alldritt from Accrington Police said: “We continue to make extensive enquiries to trace Harwood, but are appealing to the public for help.

“Someone knows where he is. If you have any information at all, please speak to police immediately.

“If Harwood himself sees this appeal I would advise him to attend a police station to speak to us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PS Charlotte Alldritt on 07966 868149 or to email 5861@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.