A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a collision on the A56.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway between Rising Bridge and Huncoat at around 4pm on Wednesday, December 5.

A white BMW 335 saloon collided with a barrier on the road before overturning.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Accrington, was trapped in the vehicle.

Police said he suffered ‘serious head injuries’ and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a ‘critical condition’.

His family have been notified.

The passenger, a 25-year-old local woman, suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to the Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed for five hours for collision investigation work.

Sergeant Andy Ainsworth said: “A man has suffered serious injuries and my thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“My team are working to establish exactly what happened and I urge anybody who saw the collision and has not already spoken to us to make contact.”

You can call 101 and quote log reference 0955 of December 5.