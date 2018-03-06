Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Olympic marathoner Ron Hill will use the determination that fuelled his extraordinary running career to help him fight Alzheimer’s disease, he has revealed.

The Accrington-born legend who ran at least a mile every day for more than 52 years, vowed not to be ashamed or embarrassed of dementia, which he called “the biggest challenge of my life”.

Ron, 79, said he was struggling to remember what day of the week it was but that he could clearly recall his glory days which “always bring a smile to my face”.

He said: “Dementia is the biggest challenge of my life but it isn’t the end of the road by any stretch of the imagination.

“I can’t be ashamed of it because I haven’t done anything to deserve it. No one does.

“It’s there and I can’t rub it better or run it off like a minor niggle - or get better with rest or physiotherapy like I would with a running injury.

“I won’t let it stop me in my tracks, so to speak. I don’t wake up feeling sad or anything like that. I sleep like a baby.

“So I’ll cheerfully carry on keeping active and, hopefully, this will give other people the impression that dementia is nothing to be frightened by and that there shouldn’t be any stigma attached to it.”

He added: “I don’t seem to remember anything short-term but I’ve got a feast of memories I can still get to and they can make me feel better.”

Preliminary tests by his GP indicate Hill has Alzheimer’s, which he is yet to have formally diagnosed.

Ron, who was awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Hyndburn in 2012, will use the news to spur him on to get back running, said John Lloyd, who is organising a fun run in Accrington to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society. The event will take place on Sunday, April 22.

He is hoping his positive attitude will inspire others to “realise it’s not a death sentence”.

His wife May said: “It’s just so sad because Ron’s as fit as a fiddle and he’s the last person you would expect to develop dementia.

“It just shows that dementia doesn’t care who you are - but it won’t stop us being happy and I know we’ll deal with whatever it throws at us, together as a team with family and friends.”

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive Jeremy Hughes said: “Ron is a true icon who has inspired tens of thousands of runners to push themselves and go the extra mile and I am sure that his grit, determination and fearless approach will now inspire people who are affected by dementia.”

Ron competed at three Olympics - Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972 - before lending his name to a successful sportswear brand which has been a favourite of running enthusiasts for more than 40 years.

He won gold in the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in a then world-record time of two hours nine minutes and 28 seconds.

He used his first-hand running knowledge and career as a textile chemist to help set up Ron Hill Sports in September 1970.

Ron, now from Hyde, Greater Manchester, was a pioneer in sportswear for his use of synthetic fabrics, many of which have been developed into the fabrics which are used in the latest generations of sports clothing.

By 2004 he had finished 115 marathons, according to British Athletics, and he was the first Briton to win the Boston Marathon in 1970.

He ran his last one mile on January 28 last year, stopping after he felt a pain in his chest.

Run for Ron next month

Organisers are hoping for a record turnout to ‘run for Ron’ at next month’s annual run in Accrington.

The OMC Motor Group Ron Hill Accrington 10k and fun run, on Sunday, April 22, will raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Race HQ, registration and prizegiving will be around the town hall and market hall with drinks stations within the race, which will start on Blackburn Road.

There will be masseurs available and retail and other food stalls. More than 460 people took part in last year’s race.

Entry fees for the 1-mile fun run are £5 for adults and children (£6.50 if registration on the day).

The fun run will begin at 9am and the 10k at 9.30am.

Organisers say the 10k is ‘largely traffic-free’ with road closures at the start and finish, while the fun run takes place on entirely closed roads.

The race record is 31:42 for men (Ben Fish, Blackburn Harriers) and 41:42 for women (Kirsty Johnson, Glossopdale Harriers).