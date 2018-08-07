Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s historic Town Hall and Market Hall will be lit up soon when work on the next phase of the Town Square begins in autumn.

Council bosses say work on the £2m town square is ‘progressing well’ and the next phase will see a lighting scheme installed to show off the facades of the two iconic buildings.

Hyndburn council leader Coun Miles Parkinson said: “Work on the town square has already put these magnificent listed buildings centre stage and the lighting scheme will enhance them even more.

"During the next phase large planters will also be installed along with benches, all adding to the ambience.”

The council’s Townscape Heritage Officer is in contact with shop owners eligible to apply for a 90 per cent grant to improve their properties.

Coun Parkinson added: “We hope they will take full advantage of this, so that we’ll see improvements to the properties opposite the Town Hall, Market Hall and along Blackburn Road.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing the town square completed, ready for the official opening on November 10 and to see it hosting a range of events and activities in the future.”