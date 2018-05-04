Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A month featuring some of the biggest events on Hyndburn’s calendar gets underway this Bank Holiday weekend with a live music festival.

Christian Burrows, of X Factor fame, singer songwriter Tabitha Jade, and Britain’s Got Talent’s Ella Shaw are headlining #AmazingAccrington - Live on Saturday.

It promises to be a busy weekend with League Two champions Accrington Stanley celebrating their title with an open bus parade on Broadway on Sunday evening, from 5.15pm.

The music festival is the first of two major Bank Holiday weekend carnivals this month, with the annual Great Harwood Agricultural Show on Monday, May 28. And that will be followed a week later by Accrington Food and Drink Festival on June 2.

Three music acts have won the chance to perform alongside the stars at this weekend’s festival. Accrington singer-songwriters Claudia Thompson and Alex Brierley and urban style music group LDMP will take to the town centre stage. The event will be kick-started at 11am by children’s entertainers Mr Tickles and Mr Red.

Organisers say next month’s Food and Drink Festival will return ‘bigger and better’, with visitors urged to dress up in 1940s outfits. Celebrity chef Richard Fox will return to carry out cookery demonstrations while St James Church will hold the popular Second World War re-enactment. There will be more than 50 food stalls to tempt visitors with global delicacies.

Organisers Scott Dawson Advertising said they have ‘pulled out all the stops’ with an estimated 14,000 to visit the town.

Murray Dawson, managing director, said: “It is a successful event, people really enjoy it.

“We are looking forward to holding it again this year and increasing footfall in the town centre. There are still opportunities for people to be involved with the Food Festival.

“We urge for those who are interested to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The Great Harwood Agricultural Show’s 151st annual event will be held at the ‘improved’ New Showfield, with more than 10,000 people expected to attend.

The brand new main arena will hold continuous displays throughout the day, including a Heavy Horse Championship, Ridgeside lurcher and terrier racing, the Accrington Pipe Band and a charity pet dog show.

Other attractions include a committee marquee with free children’s competitions, the annual Bowley Hill Trail Race and a wide range of food and drink stalls.

Carol Armer, of the show committee, said it is a ‘bargain for nine hours of non-stop entertainment’. To book call 01254 886643.