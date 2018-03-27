Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nursery children and staff are celebrating after being graded ‘outstanding’ in an education inspection.

Little Tinkers Day Nursery, on Laneside Avenue in Accrington, was rated outstanding in all key areas, including leadership, teaching quality, children outcomes and personal development, behaviour and welfare.

Ofsted inspector Karen Bingham was highly praiseworthy of nursery staff and reported that parents ‘couldn’t hope for better’.

Kelly Leech, nursery owner and manager, said they are ‘over the moon’ at the result.

It is the first time the nursery, which has 60 children and 10 staff, has been rated outstanding in its 11-year history.

Kelly, who became the named proprietor last year after her sister left the nursery, said: “We are over the moon. To be honest I was not expecting to get the outstanding. I would have been happy with a good rating.

“I only just put my name as the proprietor last June. It’s fantastic really. We’ve all worked as a team.

“It’s been Little Tinkers for 11 years in July and we’ve never had the outstanding before.

“I would just like to thank the staff for their continued hard work and dedication to their job. You all work so hard and I could not ask for a better team. Also thank you to all our parents, for your continued support and for sending your Little Tinkers to us.”

Inspector Bingham said nursery management and staff are ‘extremely ambitious’.

In her report, she said: “They strive to provide care and education of the highest quality to ensure that children flourish.

“They consistently seek and act on feedback from parents, staff, children and other professionals to help them continually improve their practice.

“They provide stimulating and challenging activities to capture children’s imaginations and ignite their curiosity. This means children are exceedingly motivated to learn.

“The children develop excellent personal, social and emotional abilities because skilled staff nurture and praise them at every opportunity.

“This means children are happy, settled and show an exceptionally high level of self-confidence. The provider has implemented rigorous monitoring methods to ensure that all children make excellent progress from their starting points, including children who have special educational needs.”