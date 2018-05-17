Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ‘shocked and disgusted’ dog owner has issued a warning after her beloved Staffordshire cross nearly picked up a treat laced with nails.

Chloe Hannan was walking her three-year-old Staffordshire cross along Willows Lane in Accrington when she found the killer dog biscuit near to the junction with Richmond Road.

The 19-year-old said her dog Buster started to sniff and lick the biscuit and is ‘very lucky to be alive’.

Chloe, who lives in Accrington, said she managed to pull it away before he could swallow it and was shocked to find it laced with large nails.

She told the Observer: “When I’m walking my dog I know when he’s going to eat something because he starts sniffing and licking it first. He doesn’t put it straight into his mouth.

“He stopped and looked down and I started thinking to myself ‘what’s that?’. It looked like one of those round dog biscuits which are hard on the outside and have marrow stuff inside.

“All I could see was spikes sticking out of it. As I picked it up there were huge nails sticking right out of it.

“I was just thinking to myself ‘who in their right mind would want to do that? I was so mad.

“Without even thinking I put it straight in the wheelie bin. I was so mad I just wanted to get Buster home.

“It’s a good job he licks and sniffs things first because if he chewed or swallowed that it would have probably killed him.”

The incident happened shortly before 8pm on Tuesday, May 15.

Chloe posted a warning on Facebook and urged other dog owners to be ‘vigilant’.

She said: “I was so angry. You wouldn’t lace a three-year-old toddler’s food with nails so why do it for a dog? It’s disgusting.

“I haven’t been back since but my mum’s next door neighbour has looked around and everything has gone.”

Chloe said she has reported the incident to Lancashire Police.

Anyone with information call 101.