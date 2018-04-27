Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington and Rossendale College has unveiled fresh merger plans - with Nelson and Colne College.

They have opened a joint consultation into the creation of a single college by this Autumn. Bosses say it offers an exciting opportunity to develop post-16 education provision across Pennine Lancashire.

AccRoss College previously revealed proposals in 2016 to merge with Burnley College, only for the plan to fall through.

In a joint statement college chairs Brian Stephenson and Stephen Barnes said: “Accrington and Rossendale and Nelson and Colne College have worked together for a number of years.

"The new joint college created through the merger will build on the strengths of our institutions, and create an exciting and sustainable future.

"The proposed merger will bring together the strengths and successes of our two colleges and enable us to provide a high quality and inclusive vocational, sixth form, Apprenticeship and higher education offer.

"It will also create a financially robust college.

“Because of the existing close relationship, and the locality of the colleges geographically, we are confident that any transition will be a smooth one for students.”

They say the move will enable the new organisation to direct resources more effectively to serve customers, benefiting from greater efficiency and securing a stronger financial future in the context of reduced funding for education.

The merger would result in a partnership of three distinct delivery centres - Accrington and Rossendale Skills and Technology Centre, Nelson and Colne College, and Lancashire Adult Learning.

The formal consultation period is due to run from April 27 to May 27.

To contribute write to Chair of the Corporation, Accrington and Rossendale College, Broad Oak Campus, Broad Oak Road, Accrington, BB5 2AW or email merger@accross.ac.uk or visit www.penninemerger.co.uk .