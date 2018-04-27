Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington’s events calendar is filling up fast with a chocolate festival, rally challenge and soapbox challenge on the way.

The three new events will be held on the same day with thousands of visitors expected to flock into the town.

It will also follow on from a Bank Holiday music festival on Saturday, May 5, and the annual Accrington Food and Drink Festival on June 2.

The Chocolate Festival will take place at Accrington Town Hall with stalls inside The Ballroom and along Broadway.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a wide range of chocolate-themed stalls, including truffles, cookies, ice cream, fudge, pudding and cheese and wine.

Car enthusiasts will be invited to show off their skills at Accrington’s inaugural Rally Challenge which will include a classic car cavalcade from Accrington and Rossendale College.

There will also be a live demonstration of Group B Rally Cars around St James Church from outside the Market Hall.

The third event being held on September 1 is a Soapbox Challenge at the college.

Sponsors Emerson and Renwick Ltd are calling for groups and organisations to enter the race which is the first of its kind in the borough.

All three attractions are being organised by Scott Dawson Advertising in partnership with Hyndburn council.

Council leader Miles Parkinson said: “What it’s sending out is a positive vibe for the town and follows on from Accrington Stanley’s success.

“It’s all part of the jigsaw laid out with first the bus station and public realm, and then putting on events in the town centre.

“The main thing is to get back a vibe into the town centre. This is all part of that and we want to encourage the business community and public to come forward and support these events also.

“There is a catologue of events for people to enjoy and let’s hope the sun shines.”

A Scott Dawson Advertising spokesperson said: “Combined, the Soapbox Challenge, Chocolate Festival and Rally Challenge will provide entertainment for all the family for the entire day.

“It’s bound to be a memorable day with thousands of people expected to attend.”

The Chocolate Festival will run from 10am to 4pm on September 1 with the other events taking place throughout the day.