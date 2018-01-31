Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley have been hit by a break-in at the Wham Stadium.

Lancashire Police confirmed that the raid had been reported to them on Tuesday, January 30.

A spokesperson said the break-in was believed to have happened between 2.30am and 7.30am on Tuesday where a double-glazed window was smashed.

The thieves made their way into the bar area and stole crisps and alcohol.

In an online message, the club released CCTV images of two men on a road approaching the stadium.

The club’s Facebook post read: “Another break-in at the Wham Stadium during the early hours of this morning.

“If anyone can help please contact the club 01254 356950.”