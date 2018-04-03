Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley chairman Andy Holt has defended paying for his players’ McDonald’s burgers following victories after the EFL wrote to the club regarding the matter.

Holt, who owns the League Two table-toppers, revealed on Twitter that he occasionally provides his squad with £200 to spend at the fast-food chain if the Reds win, with players required to pay their own way if they lose.

The EFL have now sent the club a letter in relation to Holt’s scheme as, under regulation 61.6, clubs are required to include full details of any payments and cash bonuses made to players in their contracts.

Bonuses form part of a player’s deal and must be submitted prior to the start of the season, though exceptions may be granted if the EFL are notified in advance.

However, Holt has insisted there is nothing malicious in the arrangement in a series of tweets.

He said: “So. Sometimes when we win I give £200, less the £21.37 I get back in change, to Sean to get the lads @McDonaldsUK or the like.

“If we lose they get their own. Its just the way we roll @ASFCofficial.

“Then I receive a letter from @EFL demanding an explanation because the @McDonaldsUK is not specified in the players contracts.

“You have to wonder what these folk would do with their life if it wasn’t for my errors of judgement.”

In response to one user, Holt wrote: “I get them a bit of grub out of personal tax payed money. I think if I want to buy a burger for someone I should be allowed to.”

Replying to another, he said: “It’s only the same as paying for a pre-match meal. I don’t for one minute think anything untowards in my actions. At least @EFL keep an eye on my twitter feed. I’m relaxed about it.”

Stanley recorded a club league record ninth consecutive home victory as Mark Hughes struck in the first half to beat Notts County 1-0 on Easter Monday.

They next travel away to play-off chasing Colchester United on Saturday, April 7.

An EFL spokesman said: “As a result of a communication made by Mr Holt in relation to the payment of additional monies, the EFL has written to Accrington Stanley and asked them for their observations.

“The club has provided its response and the matter will be considered further in due course.”