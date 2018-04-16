Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington Stanley striker Billy Kee and manager John Coleman were winners at the English Football League (EFL) awards - with owner Andy Holt cheekily being presented with a free McDonalds meal.

Striker Billy Kee, who has fired the Reds to the brink of League One promotion with more than 20 goals this season, was named League Two player of the season.

He was included in the overall EFL team of the year with Coleman named as team manager.

Unreal! A huge honour I’d like to thank everyone at @ASFCofficial especially the lads ❤️ for helping me win this love you all, Rodney xxx https://t.co/63ytZTbqeA — Billy Rodney Kee (@billykee29) April 15, 2018

Kee posted his delight on Twitter saying: “Unreal! A huge honour I’d like to thank everyone at @ASFCofficial especially the lads for helping me win this love you ll, Rodney xxx”

Accrington Stanley also posted: “Congratulations to John Coleman and @billykee29! Both have been named in the @EFL Team of the Season at tonight’s #EFLAwards!”

Club owner and chairman Andy Holt attended the prestigious ceremony in London hoping for a slap-up meal, but was delighted to receive a McDonalds insted.

EFL CEO personally presents @AndyhHolt with his dinner at the #EFLAwards - a Big Mac and fries of course. He was lovin' it!! pic.twitter.com/XVJb3uFCf0 — EFL (@EFL) April 15, 2018

Holt has hit the headlines recently after it was revealed he paid for his Stanley players to go to fast-food restaurant McDonald’s every time they win this season.

That resulted in a response from the EFL, whose rules state that any player bonus must be specified in their contracts and investigated Holt before saying he could carry on with the gesture, providing he also bought them burgers when they lose.

And the EFL showed there was no hard feelings at the annual awards on Sunday night as chief executive Shaun Harvey personally served Holt his dinner - a Big Mac and fries.

Holt posted on Twitter: “At the @EFL awards, in what I consider to be a masterstroke, I was presented Big Mac and Chips for dinner by Shaun Harvey!! Brilliant and cheers.”

Stanley missed the chance to seal promotion to League One on Saturday after a drawing 1-1 with Exeter City.

However they could seal their fate on Tuesday at the Wham Stadium with victory against Yeovil Town.