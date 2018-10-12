Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the country’s oldest amateur theatre groups is set to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Since 1893 the Accrington Theatre Group has seen it all, from a marriage proposal on stage to the sacking of orchestras at dress rehearsals and even practices in sheds and toilets.

Over the decades they have entertained crowds at the Princes Theatre – before the building burned down – The Hippodrome, Accrington Town Hall and the Oswaldtwistle Civic Arts Centre and Theatre.

The cast and chorus are now busy in rehearsals for The Full Monty which will be performed over five nights next month.

Tony Cousins, who has been involved with the company for 25 years, said they are delighted to be celebrating their 125th anniversary and is optimistic for the future.

Tony, from Great Harwood, said: “We are the second oldest amateur group in the country and for any society or charity to run that long is a challenge, especially in the last 15 years where there’s a lot more things taking up people’s time.

“The good thing about the theatre is that it has seen a resurgence in the last 10 or 15 years in the West End and there are a lot of great shows touring now.

“I think it’s really connected a lot of people and they realise they can now see a show quite cost effectively by going to a local theatre.

“There are also more and more drama schools offering children’s places over the summer and school holidays and that’s really helped us.

“The biggest issue is money. To put on a great show you need people and audiences.

“For the last few years we have been hoping we can reach our milestones and keep going but it has been a challenge.

“We have made good friends and lasting relationships but mainly we have, and still are, thoroughly enjoying the experience.”

Originally called the Accrington Amateur Operative and Dramatic Society, the group have prided themselves on performing a major musical every year with the only exceptions coming during the two World Wars.

The Full Monty will run from Tuesday, November 6, to Saturday, November 10 at the Civic Theatre.

The shows will start at 7.30pm and tickets cost £12.

All proceeds from the November 6 performance will go to Prostate Cancer UK.

To book a place call 01254 398319 or visit civicartcentre.co.uk.