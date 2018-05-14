Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a thief was seen using tomato sauce to distract ‘vulnerable’ people.

Hyndburn Police said the incidents happened in Accrington town centre officers said the man is ‘clearly targeting vulnerable people’.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a number of incidents where a male has been approaching vulnerable members of the public, applying tomato ketchup to them before talking to them stating that they are bleeding and attempting to help.

“Once the ketchup has been removed the victims are finding that their purses and wallets have been stolen.”

The man is described as around 50 years old, tanned, average height and speaking with a foreign accent.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.