A THUG has been jailed over an early morning crime spree which included arson, burglary and multiple driving offences.

John Sykes, 24, of Whinney Hill Road, Accrington, was jailed for two years and eight months for a catalogue of crimes committed on November 24 last year.

Burnley Crown Court heard that Sykes, along with accomplice Aaron Roberts, 32, of Padiham Road, Burnley, drove a white transit van to an address in Sussex Street, Burnley at 6.30am.

Sykes was heard shouting ‘it’s John Boy, we’re here for our money’ at an upstairs window.

Shortly after a Land Rover Discovery, belonging to the householder was set alight with accelerant later found on their vehicle and the nearby road. Around 40 minutes later the transit van was seen being pushed on to the petrol station forecourt at Tesco in Burnley.

The court heard that Sykes then filled up with £85 of fuel before leaving without paying and at 11.40am the van was seen on Rawson Street, Burnley.

Sykes and Roberts then smashed a window at a house before entering and smashing a glass table and a television screen with a baseball bat and taking a mountain bike, the hearing was told.

Prosecuting, Stephen Parker told the court that a short time later police received several calls reporting a van driving in the Manchester Road area with a missing front tyre.

The van, which Sykes was driving, was stopped and the pair fled on foot towards a nearby canal before being arrested.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to arson of a Land Rover Discovery, making off without paying for fuel and burglary.

Sykes also pleaded guilty to additional offences of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, drink driving, using a vehicle without insurance and driving without a licence.

Roberts pleaded guilty to a further offence of having a baseball bat in a public place.

The court heard Sykes, a father of two, has eight previous convictions for 20 offences while Roberts has 18 convictions for 33 offences.

Roberts was jailed for three years.

Sentencing Sykes, Recorder Guy Mathieson, said: “On that morning you embarked on a string of offences. For the driving offences you seem to have acquired the full set.

“No evidence has been offered for your motivation for the arson and burglary but we can speculate they were targeted attacks. Custodial sentences are inevitable.”

Sykes was also banned from driving for three years. The confiscation of the van involved during the crimes was also ordered.