Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn council’s leader has reassured the public after its flagship £2 million Town Square ‘flooded’ over the weekend because of blocked drains.

Heavy rainfall failed to drain properly away from the front of the square, which is still being finished, following the downpour on Saturday, June 16, with some posts on social media dubbing it ‘Lake Accrington’.

The square is being renovated as part of the new ‘public realm’ scheme to improve Accrington town centre.

Coun Miles Parkinson, council leader, said remedial works had already been carried out to clear the blocked drains, and reassured the public that the floods will not be making a return next time the heavens open.

He told the Observer: “Wet mortar that was used to lay flags had washed into the drain and later solidified.

“This was simply a draining issue that has now been resolved.

“The task of completing the public realm is still in progress. There are still several weeks of preparation work to be done.”