Fears have been raised over the future of an Accrington Victoria Hospital ward which has been closed for two months after the discovery of asbestos.

Hospital bosses confirmed they do not know when Ward 2 will reopen until a ‘more in-depth investigation’ is completed but say it will ‘at some point’.

And another problem has emerged, damage to the roof caused by several lead thefts over the past couple of years that have cost tens of thousands of pounds.

The Observer reported in November how admissions to the ward were suspended after maintenance workers found asbestos in the basement plant room following a heating failure.

Some residents and patients are now fearful that the ward will ‘never reopen’ and that ‘staff are not being told anything’.

A ‘concerned individual’ told the Observer: “There are genuine concerns among staff that the will not reopen. The longer it remains shut the greater the chances that it will never reopen.”

Councillor Tony Dobson, Conservative leader in Hyndburn, has played down worries but admits the lead thefts have added to the ward’s problems.

He said: “I have been assured by the chief executive that it is only a temporary closure because of asbestos and damage done to the roof by youths stealing lead that costs tens of thousands of pounds to repair and replace.

“When you are trying to keep services open the last thing you need is this kind of behaviour.

“No one has given me any indication as to the length of time of the closure, I don’t think anyone knows how much of a problem there is with asbestos.

“My understanding is there is every intention of reopening the ward. I am not concerned.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said he has written to East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust about the issue.

He said: “Whilst the ward has been temporarily closed, it has now been two months since repair works began and to my knowledge, no reopening date has been given.

"I have written to East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust for further information as I am concerned, particularly given the closure of the walk-in centre last year, despite our long fight to keep it open.”

John Bannister, director of operations for East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Following on from the initial site assessment, a more in-depth investigation is currently in progress.

“On completion we will be in a better position to fully understand the extent of the work required, costs entailed and the time needed to carry out the essential repair work.

“All other services such as the Minor Injury Unit and the GP practise remain unaffected.”

A trust spokesman added: “We can confirm that it will be reopening at some point.”