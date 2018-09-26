Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

NHS bosses have expressed their frustration at repeated episodes of vandalism at Accrington Victoria Hospital which have cost them more than £50,000.

Hospital chiefs said the iconic and much loved building, on Haywood Road, is being targeted by thieves who have stolen lead flashings from the roof.

In doing so, they have displaced stonework and caused structural damage.

This year the trust has spent around £35,000 to repair malicious damage plus a further £17,000 outlay on extra security, diverting scarce resources away from patient care.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, described the incidents of vandalism as ‘incredibly annoying’.

In a statement, they said: “Not only are they putting themselves at risk, but they are threatening the safety of patients, staff, visitors and indeed, services.”

John Bannister, director of operations, said: “It is incredibly annoying having to deal with this issue again, and again.

“Everyone values the NHS but this mindless minority are not only stealing from the NHS – i.e. from you – but they are wasting further resources in us having to pay to put their damage right and make the building safe.

"We’d appeal to our neighbours here in Accrington to keep an eye out, and if they see anything suspicious, call the police.”