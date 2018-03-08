Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accrington walk-in centre has been given yet another stay of execution - but it’s only a brief victory.

The walk-in centre, set up in 2009, will now remain open until June 16 this year, health bosses have confirmed.

Previously they said the facility, based at the Accrington Victoria Hospital, was tabled to close on March 31.

The East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) say the extra 11 weeks will assist with the transition to a new system of extended GP access in the area.

During this period, the walk-in centre will undergo a gradual reduction in opening hours as the new service is implemented.

The Observer has supported the campaign to keep the walk-in centre open since it was originally threatened with closure in 2013 - this is now the sixth time the vital facility’s closure has been delayed.

Mark Youlton, accountable officer at the East Lancashire CCG, confirmed the extension in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “Other services provided in Accrington Victoria Community Hospital including the Minor Injuries Unit, the X-ray department or any other in-patient or out-patient services are not affected.

“The centre was originally established to provide additional access to health care for conditions that people would normally see their GP for. As such it was set up as a form of extended GP access and not as a service for urgent or emergency conditions. In December we introduced a new model of extended GP access in Hyndburn, which means that patients will have improved access to local GP services both on weekday evenings and over the weekend.”