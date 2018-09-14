Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hyndburn’s MP has called for urgent action after Accrington was ranked WORST in the whole country for congestion by a traffic report.

Areas were compared and Accrington found to have a bigger traffic problem than anywhere else in England - excluding cities.

Graham Jones said some of our roads ‘cannot cope’ and has pledged to raise the National Infrastructure Commission’s findings with ministers.

He said: “Anyone trying to travel to and from Clayton and between north and south across Accrington will know the dire situation at present.

“There are also many places in Altham and Oswaldtwistle that simply cannot cope with the current volume of traffic.

“The Transport Secretary keeps telling me in the House of Commons that investment in northern transport is yielding results. Motorists trapped on a daily basis on our local roads would laugh at such claims.”

Mr Jones said investment is needed in our roads network urgently.

He added: “This isn’t just about personal convenience for members of public, although this is important. There are huge ramifications on air pollution. The A56 and M66 are some of the most crowded roads in Britain according to the tomtom.

“I will be raising this untenable situation with the Transport Minister, Jesse Norman, when I meet him next month.”

Baxenden councillor Kath Pratt said the figures back up the daily experience of many drivers.

She said: “This report isn’t a surprise for me. Accrington is only a small market town sandwiched between Blackburn and Burnley, so a lot of the time we are forgotten.

“It is horrendous in the morning.”

Coun Pratt said there were several traffic blackspots across the borough, adding: “It can go all the way down Whalley Road and sometimes goes down Burnley Road. Manchester Road is also a concern at rush hour because there are two schools on one side of the road.

“Through Accrington town centre on Eastgate it is just a long line of traffic.”

The league table compared the times driving from one point to another at peak and off-peak periods. The area defined as ‘Accrington and Rossendale’ was ranked worst for non-city areas.

Coun Dave Parkins identified traffic hotspots in Clayton-le-Moors and his ward, Huncoat.

He said: “It is a nightmare in Accrington sometimes. There is no infrastructure. It is terrible by the Hare and Hounds junction, I dread having to go past it.

"Then you go down to the bottom of Burnley Road and there is a large industrial estate with vehicles coming up through Huncoat.

“Between four and five o’clock traffic backs up all the way to the railway bridge. It is at a standstill all the way.”